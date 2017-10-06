8 Ways to Conserve Energy and Save Cost

Last year, around 80 per cent of the big companies have emission reduction targets in place, says a recent survey by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

October 6, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India is one of the countries which is seriously impacted by the consequences of climate change and there is an inevitable need to develop ways and means to reduce the carbon footprint through technological innovation. Last year, around 80 per cent of the big companies have emission reduction targets in place, says a recent survey by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

Carbon footprint refers to the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere due to individual, organization or community actions. While government and environmental organizations are undertaking a major project to curb carbon emissions, every person can contribute to the process. Whether it is reprocessing effectively or cutting down on power consumption, here are 8 ways in which one can bring down the carbon footprints.