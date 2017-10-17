Ayesha Curry Has Gone From Food Blog to Food Empire: Here's How You Can, Too

You might not start with Curry's platform, but you can still use her strategies.

Ever dreamed about turning your food blog into a food empire? Perhaps even launching your own restaurant where other food bloggers are eager to dine and snap Instagram-worthy shots?

If so, you should pay attention to Ayesha Curry because she is making her restaurateur dream a reality! The businesswoman, who also happens to be the better half of famed-basketball star Stephen Curry, has now developed her own line of cookware and permanent flagship restaurant,

From food blogger to the queen of her own food empire, Ayesha Curry is a fabulous example to all of us who want to build a successful business around our passions.

Taking a page out of Curry's cookbook, here is a step-by-step guide on how you, too, can build a food empire.

1. Define your message and brand.

Ayesha Curry's celebrity persona is down-to-earth, approachable and kid-friendly. Every social media post she shares leaves you feeling inspired, empowered and excited about life. She is a mom mom who is always on the go, and we regularly see her two children on her social media, videos and website's blog posts.

Take some time to think about your brand and who you are trying to reach. Are you a busy mom? A fashionable executive who loves happy hour with the girls? Something totally different?

Whatever it is, take action and write down three adjectives you want your readers to feel when they read your blog or browse through your Instagram feed. This will help guide your content.

2. Cultivate strategic partners.

Curry has partnered with The Food Network, ZupaNoma and other brands that are in alignment with her overall message. These partners have helped her increase her brand's visibility. WhileThe Food Network may be a long shot for most of us, you can still find ways to expand your audience.

As a food blogger, make a list of five to ten brands that you truly love and reach out to the social media manager in those marketing departments about collaborating with them on future campaigns. Most social media managers are strapped for time and love it when bloggers proactively reach out to them with collaboration ideas.

3. Generate media and press.

Before launching her restaurant, Ayesha Curry could be found speaking at various food and wine festivals and appearing on various news outlets. You can do the same thing!

Choose a food topic that you are passionate about and create a 30-minute talk about it. Then, reach out to local meetup groups and food festivals about presenting your talk to their audience.

4. Surround yourself with restaurant experts.

If your goal is to eventually open your restaurant, start reaching out to restaurant experts now to get a better understanding of the industry.

Charles Lew, the superstar restaurant developer and consultant in Los Angeles, says his number one tip to new and aspiring restaurant owners is to "hire hospitality experts in legal, accounting and management. And don't let your friends manage any aspect of the business just because they used to wait tables when they were 18!"

Charles knows a thing or two about restaurants. In addition to his very successful Stout Burgers & Beers, he also works with celebrities on opening their own restaurants, including Metta World Peace, Kelis and Omari Hardwick.

5. Launch products.

From cookware to cookbooks, Curry has products available on her website, in local stores and, eventually, in her restaurant. Physical products can have some hefty upfront costs, so start small with digital products if you need to.

For example, you can begin with self-publishing a short e-book that is downloadable on your website.

In addition to following your passion as a food blogger, you should also have a strategy in mind. It is 100 percent possible to make your dream a reality,if you define your message, spread the word and surround yourself with experts who can help you along the way.