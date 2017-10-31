My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Problem Solvers Podcast

From a Garage to Its Own Warehouse, How Boxed Grew Fast

Chieh Huang of Boxed shares how did he scaled his business so fast, and what he learned about how to grow a business to the size it needs to be.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
From a Garage to Its Own Warehouse, How Boxed Grew Fast
Image credit: Boxed
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
4 min read

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Chieh Huang knew he was upsetting his neighbors. He’d launched an ecommerce company out of a garage, and now trucks were constantly coming and going, and boxes full of product were strewn about the lawn and driveway. “The neighbors either thought we were selling drugs out of my garage, an ecommerce company, or starting a band,” he says. “I was like, ‘We’ve got about 30 days here, boys and girls, before they call the cops on us.’”

Huang didn’t want to be operating out of this garage, of course. He had founded Boxed, an ecommerce company that functions like a wholesale club. (Think of it this way: It’s the web version of Costco, selling large quantities of items at lower costs, but everything is shipped to your door and there’s no membership fee.) He wanted to be in a giant warehouse, with an automated shopping system that would help his company reach its true potential. But at the time, he didn’t have the money or customers for that.

Related: This Founder Shares How She Was Able to Attract Better Customers By Increasing Her Price

He’d need to get all that, though, and not just to appease the neighbors. It was the only way his company would survive.

But some business ideas only work at a large scale. Spotify is a perfect example; the only way to get the music is to enter into costly contracts with music labels, and the only way to make money on top of those contracts is to get many many many millions of people to pay for the service. A new social media service is another great example. It either goes big, and is so populated with people that communities form inside of it, or it’s small and empty and nobody sticks around.

These kinds of businesses face an enormous challenge, because although they must become big, there’s no way for them to start big. Like everyone else, they must start small -- and then endure a long, gaping middle point when they’re running their business at a size that inherently doesn’t work.

Related: What to Do When Your Product Goes From Beloved to Hated on Amazon

Today, only four years after opening in that garage, Boxed is well on its way to achieving its goals. Huang raised $150 million, and this year moved into its dream facility, a 150,000-square-foot space with an automation system designed just for Boxed.

How did he scale that fast, and what did he learn about how to grow a business to the size it needs to be? We get into it all in this new episode of Problem Solvers.

About our sponsors:
Anyone who's ever had to sign and mail a paper document has wondered: There’s got to be a better way to do this. And there is! SignEasy is a easy-to-use, simple and legal way to digitally sign documents. You can sign them yourself, from anywhere and on any device, or send documents to customers, partners, or colleagues for signing, and even track the progress of documents and get notified when a document is signed. And if someone's late in signing, you can send them a reminder. With SignEasy, there's no reason to deal with documents you have to print and sign and put in a mailbox. SignEasy is faster, easier, and safer. To get started for free go to getsigneasy.com/podcast.

ProsperWorks knows what everyone in sales knows: CRMs are really tedious. "Somewhere along the way," its website says, "CRM got really hard to use." And that's why ProsperWorks has built a CRM that's the opposite. By integrating with tools you’re already using and eliminating repetitive tasks with automation, ProsperWorks is beautiful, easy to use and drives productivity to help you and your team sell more, faster. Try ProsperWorks for free by using our link.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Problem Solvers Podcast

What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From the Bicycle

Problem Solvers Podcast

This Entrepreneur Shares How He Sold the Product That Everyone Said Was Impossible

Problem Solvers Podcast

The Curse of the Problem Solver: You Can't Solve It All