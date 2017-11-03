A Force To Reckon With: Motorola's New Moto Z2 Force

November 3, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new Moto Z2 Force Edition redefines your expectations from a smartphone with a 5.5 inch Quad HD AMOLED screen that’s guaranteed not to crack or shatter- yes, drops don’t matter when it comes to this device. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, Moto Z2 Force allows you to download large files and apps in no time, or stream music and videos effortlessly.

The slim, all-metal device features dual 12MP cameras, one monochrome and one color. Extended camera features allow to take brilliant photos with the option to add a blur effect to the background or foreground, as well as capture true depth of field. The Moto Z2 Force Edition is packed with the latest Moto Experiences including the front fingerprint reader, night display and instant queries in Moto Voice. Moto Z2 is also compatible with Moto Mods, which gives you more control over your mobile experience.

Motorola's new Moto Z2 Force Edition. Image credit: Motorola.

You can instantly transform the smartphone into a 360-degree camera, gaming console, or battery powerhouse. Simply snap the new 360 Camera Moto Mod onto the device, and turn it into a 360-degree camera. With the click of a button, you can record interactive 360-degree 4K video with immersive 3D audio that will follow the direction you’re viewing. Advanced editing software allows you to adjust content and share easily on social media or Google Photos.

Motorola's Moto Mods 360-degree camera. Image credit: Motorola.

Transform your Moto Z2 into a handheld gaming console by sliding on the Moto GamePad. Use the dual control sticks, D-pad and four action buttons for a true gaming experience, similar to that of a traditional gaming controller. And with the 1035mAh builtin battery, you can play as long as you like. Finally, you can add charge to the device almost instantly with the Moto TurboPower Pack. TurboPower charging adds eight hours of power in just a few minutes.

Related: Android Founder Launches New 'Essential' Smartphone