Health

#3 Apps to Improve Your Health At Work

As a busy entrepreneur, one needs to spare a few minutes to stay healthy and maintain a work-life balance
#3 Apps to Improve Your Health At Work
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Running a business can be stressful because entrepreneurs have to handle multiple pressures that can have a negative impact on their health. A busy entrepreneur cannot afford to waste a single minute of their schedule. However spending 8-9 hours in front of the computer screen can take a toll on their health. As a busy entrepreneur, one needs to spare a few minutes to stay healthy and find a work-life balance.

Entrepreneur India has listed a few apps to stay fit:

HealthifyMe Weight Loss Coach: If you want to lose weight then the first thing you need to do is count your calories. HealthifyMe Weight Loss Coach App gives the user the access to a large database of over 100,000 Indian foods to help them track their meals along with the nutrition intake on a daily basis. The app is equipped with its very own fitness, nutrition and yoga coaches who will give the user a personalized workout and diet plan to suit their fitness needs. The fitness startup HealthifyMe also offers a premier corporate wellness program to improve the wellness of your employees thus, boosting productivity of their organization

Endomondo: Using a fitness tracker is the best way to measure calorie consumption and lose weight. Launched in 2007, Endomondo is a social fitness network created by Endomondo LLC which allows users to track their fitness and health statistics with a mobile application and website.  The app can track numerous fitness attributes such as running routes, distance, duration, and calories. The software can help analyze performance and recommends improvements.

Google Fit:

Google Fit is a health-tracking app developed by Google for the Android operating system. It is a single set of APIs that blends data from multiple apps and devices. Google Fit uses sensors in a user's activity tracker or mobile device to record physical fitness activities (such as walking or cycling), which are measured against the user's fitness goals to provide a comprehensive view of their fitness. 

