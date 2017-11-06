3 Apps to Improve Your Health At Work

As a busy entrepreneur, one needs to spare a few minutes to stay healthy and maintain a work-life balance

Running a business can be stressful because entrepreneurs have to handle multiple pressures that can have a negative impact on their health. A busy entrepreneur cannot afford to waste a single minute of their schedule. However spending 8-9 hours in front of the computer screen can take a toll on their health. As a busy entrepreneur, one needs to spare a few minutes to stay healthy and find a work-life balance.

Entrepreneur India has listed a few apps to stay fit:

HealthifyMe Weight Loss Coach: If you want to lose weight then the first thing you need to do is count your calories. HealthifyMe Weight Loss Coach App gives the user the access to a large database of over 100,000 Indian foods to help them track their meals along with the nutrition intake on a daily basis. The app is equipped with its very own fitness, nutrition and yoga coaches who will give the user a personalized workout and diet plan to suit their fitness needs. The fitness startup HealthifyMe also offers a premier corporate wellness program to improve the wellness of your employees thus, boosting productivity of their organization

Endomondo: Using a fitness tracker is the best way to measure calorie consumption and lose weight. Launched in 2007, Endomondo is a social fitness network created by Endomondo LLC which allows users to track their fitness and health statistics with a mobile application and website. The app can track numerous fitness attributes such as running routes, distance, duration, and calories. The software can help analyze performance and recommends improvements.

Google Fit is a health-tracking app developed by Google for the Android operating system. It is a single set of APIs that blends data from multiple apps and devices. Google Fit uses sensors in a user's activity tracker or mobile device to record physical fitness activities (such as walking or cycling), which are measured against the user's fitness goals to provide a comprehensive view of their fitness.