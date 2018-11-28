Health

From $0 to a $250 Million Valuation in 6 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation
Before co-founding Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
9 Sleep and Health Myths You Should Stop Believing
Sleep isn't one-size-fits all.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How to Increase Your Energy and Upgrade Your Life
Ben Angel tries out a ketone product designed for the military.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
Feeling Drained? Here's How to Take a Coffee Nap.
Two great tastes that taste great together.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Women Behind Humm Kombucha Built Their Business By Getting People Addicted to Feeling Good
The brand started out on a kitchen table. Now its products can now be found in 9,000 stores, including Target, Costco and Walmart.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
5 Meditation Apps to Help You Find Your Peace

Stressed at work? Feeling like you can't appreciate the little things in life? Meditation could help.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company
Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
10 Things to Know About Association Health Plans, a Potential Solution to Entrepreneurs' Healthcare Problem
This option for entrepreneurs within the same industry to band together for health benefits has many potential upsides and obstacles.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
We Tried to Calculate How Much an Hour of Elon Musk's Time Is Worth. Here's What We Came Up With.
If the embattled Tesla CEO doesn't take a break soon, will he be able to deliver his electric car company to its ultimate goal: a $650 billion market cap?
Hayden Field | 5 min read
