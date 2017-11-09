My Queue

Infographics

Infographic: Jamalon Founder Ala Alsallal In MAGNiTT's #MAGNiTTJourneys

Infographic: Jamalon Founder Ala Alsallal In MAGNiTT's #MAGNiTTJourneys
Image credit: Jamalon
Ala Alsallal, founder and CEO, Jamalon.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MAGNiTT, a platform that wants to be the one-stop shop on everything about MENA startups, has launched #MAGNiTTJourneys, a graphic visual depiction of the journeys of various inspiring entrepreneurs in MENA, including the lows and highs of their professional growth.

As part of this series, MAGNiTT traces the journey of Ala Alsallal, Jordanian entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Jamalon- one of MENA’s earliest online book stores that has carved a market for itself amid competition from behemoths such as Amazon. As a techie by qualification with a short stint as an engineer in the corporate world, it was Alsallal’s passion to “structure MENA’s fragmented publishing industry” that resulted in launch of Jamalon in 2010. From bootstrapping to hustling (and getting sued by JK Rowling amid all this), Alsallal has helped the e-commerce portal now host over ten million English titles, and over half a million Arabic titles, much to the joy of Arab book lovers.

From mentor Fadi Ghandour investing both his confidence and seed money in Alsallal's venture to raising a Series A funding of US$3.7 million from Wamda Capital and Aramex Ventures, 500 Startups, and others, the Jordanian entrepreneur has persevered with Jamalon, which has also recently launched a Publish-on-Demand (POD) helping new authors test the market and undertake self-publishing.

To know more about the various milestones that have dotted Jamalon founder Alsallal’s career, here’s MAGNiTT's #MAGNiTTJourneys infographic.

Image credit: MAGNiTT MENA.

Related: Jordanian Startup Jamalon Helps Arab Book Lovers Find Their Favorite Read Online

