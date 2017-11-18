20 Tips to Organically Market Your Brand on Instagram (Infographic)

Instagram has proven to be the marketing platform of the future, catapulting many brands to new heights with millions of followers scrolling every day. Since the social media app allows companies to promote their brand without buying expensive and often ineffective ads, marketing is not only cheaper but feels more organic to consumers -- but only when done right.

To market yourself or your brand on Instagram, there are many ways to get huge followings and user engagement without buying followers. Harnessing the platform’s digital tools, from hashtags to filters, develops a brand aesthetic and drives increased traffic to your profile. Instagram also boosts your brand’s visibility with tools to seamlessly share via other social media sites and interact directly with consumers through likes and comments.

For more effective tips and tricks to market your brand best on this explosive platform, check out the infographic from Market Inspector below.