My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Email

#5 Ways to Get Less Email at Work

If you want to become your most productive self, it's important to take a hard look at your email habits
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#5 Ways to Get Less Email at Work
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
SAP GVP of Enterprise Collaboration
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

By 2020, 257.7 billion emails will be sent and received per day – and counting. Email overload may just be today’s biggest productivity killer, so if you’re overwhelmed by your inbox you are certainly not alone.

If you want to become your most productive self, it’s important to take a hard look at your email habits. While it may feel as though you are powerless in the face of email onslaught, there are several ways that you can take action to tame your inbox and re-claim your work day.

Email isn’t for Conversations

Though the work environment is rapidly becoming more digital, face-to-face communications are still just as important as ever. For problem-solving discussions or really any conversation where there is a lot of back-and-forths, turn the dialogue on email to a voice-to-voice or web conferencing discussion. Email is highly inefficient for conversations that require a lot of dialogue. You can accomplish much more, with less confusion, by taking such conversations off an email.

Send Less Email to Get Less Email

Keep in mind that sending email solicits more email. So, the more you work outside of email, the less email you will get. Instead, use other forms of communication to collaborate with colleagues and get your work done. If you are not in the same office space as your colleagues, turn to IM for fly-by comments you would normally verbalize as you were walking by. If you have email threads with transient information that you’re not going to need to reference, consider moving over to chat to free up some space in your inbox. If you are having long, drawn-out dialogues over email about an important decision, chances are picking up the phone would help you reach a resolution much faster.

Put an End to ‘EOM’

If you can put the whole message in the subject line, it’s most likely something that would be best communicated verbally or via a collaboration tool other than email. Start paying closer attention to whether an email is a right tool for the message you are trying to convey rather than using it as an all-purpose communication forum. If you’re sending a lot of emails with just a subject line, that indicates that you are likely not using tools aside from email, and probably would be better served by diversifying the communication tools you use. For example, adding a collaboration solution to the mix can allow you to have the latest versions of documents at your fingertips, so you don’t have to waste emails asking for updated documents or coordinating version control.

Context is King

When was the last time someone asked you a question via email without giving you the full context of why they asked it? Chances are, this is happening far more often than it should. Failing to include enough context is what creates so many of the long email threads taking up your inbox and your time. A lot of the back-and-forth on email is for getting clarification. Or, the respondent may try to guess how to position the answer, which can lead to more confusion (…and more emails). To get this under control, ask colleagues or teammates to send the context around what they are asking for in one email, rather than a series of one-offs so that you don’t have to spend time putting all the puzzle pieces together.

Don’t Keep your Team in the Dark

Transparency in decision-making is one of the best ways to build trust with your team and reduce email volume. If your team does not feel they understand the rationale behind your decisions, they will be hesitant to make decisions without you and will copy you on everything they do. This is a huge culprit for creating high email volume. Work to ensure that your team has the right level of transparency so that employees are empowered to make decisions on their own, without feeling the need to CC managers as an FYI. To streamline this further, encourage your staff to call when a discussion about the strategy or rationale behind decisions is required.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Email

Inbox Zero Won't Solve Your Email Problem

Email

Email Security Tips for a Corporate Environment

Ready For Anything

Email Killing Your Productivity? Here Are 9 Ways to Fight Back.