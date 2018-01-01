3 Things To Know
Technology
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
This Experiment Reveals the Best Way to Send a Cold Email
Look at your own inbox. The answer is staring at you.
Email Marketing
As Facebook Clamps Down on Advertisers, Email Becomes an Attractive Alternative
The rules on Facebook keep changing, but email marketing remains an effective tool.
AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says
Verizon-owned Oath is pitching a service to advertisers analyzing AOL and Yahoo emails to provide targeted ad data, according to The Wall Street Journal.
What Your Email Style Says About Your Personality
There are four basic email styles. Which one is yours?
Communication Strategies
Slogging Through Email Is Probably Why You're Worried About Your Productivity
Dispensing with frivolous email is the fastest way to boost productivity.
Success Habits
6 Quiet Daily Rituals of Every Billion-Dollar CEO
Focusing on high-priority projects in the morning leaves the rest of the day for dealing with the smaller stuff before it becoming a problem.
Closing Deals
After Losing a $21,000 Deal, Here's What I Changed in My Email Follow-ups
Looking back, these are the things we could have done differently to win the deal.
Work-Life Balance
The 3 Words That Define a Business Owner's Success
That "away from office" message doesn't signal laziness or complacency. It demonstrates competence and success.
Gmail
Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails
The outside app companies receive access to messages from Gmail users who signed up for things like price-comparison services or automated travel-itinerary planners.
Email -- or electronic mail -- can seem old-fashioned when compared to newer social-media and marketing tools. However, when used effectively, it can be an engaging marketing tool with a high ROI or return on investment.