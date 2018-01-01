Email

More From This Topic

Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
Technology

Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail

A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
This Experiment Reveals the Best Way to Send a Cold Email
Email

This Experiment Reveals the Best Way to Send a Cold Email

Look at your own inbox. The answer is staring at you.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
As Facebook Clamps Down on Advertisers, Email Becomes an Attractive Alternative
Email Marketing

As Facebook Clamps Down on Advertisers, Email Becomes an Attractive Alternative

The rules on Facebook keep changing, but email marketing remains an effective tool.
Jeff Kupietzky | 4 min read
AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says
Email

AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says

Verizon-owned Oath is pitching a service to advertisers analyzing AOL and Yahoo emails to provide targeted ad data, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Rob Marvin | 3 min read
What Your Email Style Says About Your Personality
Email

What Your Email Style Says About Your Personality

There are four basic email styles. Which one is yours?
Carol Tuttle | 5 min read
Slogging Through Email Is Probably Why You're Worried About Your Productivity
Communication Strategies

Slogging Through Email Is Probably Why You're Worried About Your Productivity

Dispensing with frivolous email is the fastest way to boost productivity.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
6 Quiet Daily Rituals of Every Billion-Dollar CEO
Success Habits

6 Quiet Daily Rituals of Every Billion-Dollar CEO

Focusing on high-priority projects in the morning leaves the rest of the day for dealing with the smaller stuff before it becoming a problem.
John Rampton | 7 min read
After Losing a $21,000 Deal, Here's What I Changed in My Email Follow-ups
Closing Deals

After Losing a $21,000 Deal, Here's What I Changed in My Email Follow-ups

Looking back, these are the things we could have done differently to win the deal.
Kwesi Sakyi-Gyinae | 6 min read
The 3 Words That Define a Business Owner's Success
Work-Life Balance

The 3 Words That Define a Business Owner's Success

That "away from office" message doesn't signal laziness or complacency. It demonstrates competence and success.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails
Gmail

Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails

The outside app companies receive access to messages from Gmail users who signed up for things like price-comparison services or automated travel-itinerary planners.
Greg Sandoval | 3 min read

Email -- or electronic mail -- can seem old-fashioned when compared to newer social-media and marketing tools. However, when used effectively, it can be an engaging marketing tool with a high ROI or return on investment.

 
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.