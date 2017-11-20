My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investors

Investor Outlook: Why I Bet On These Startups

Ben Mathias, Managing Director and Head of India for Vertex Ventures, tells us why he picked these ventures to invest in
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Investor Outlook: Why I Bet On These Startups
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ben Mathias, Managing Director and Head of India for Vertex Ventures, has had a long and illustrious career in identifying various innovative and solution-based startups. The alumnus of IIT Madras and Dartmouth College, Mathias was previously partner at New Enterprise Associates and on the board of directors of more than 10 high-growth companies. He believes in technology-driven ventures that have good unit economics and potential to go global.

Vertex, the venture capital arm of the Singapore Government-backed investment company Temasek, is known to be a technology-focused  fund, typically targeting Series-A rounds in startups based primarily in Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, and India. Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing startup, is their most notable funding till date. In India, Vertex Ventures’ prominent investments include FirstCry, CloudCherry, Xpressbees.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Mathias tells us as an investor, what he and his company look for while selecting from a barrage of ideas and businesses.

AceTurtle

High Point:   Omni-channel Platform  for enterprise retail 

The Product:  Ace Turtle’s proprietary product Rubicon, handles ecommerce operations of big brands to seamlessly to integrate online and offline retail channels. It allows them to have a single view of orders and inventory and offers easy integration to help build efficient marketing and sales strategies.

Fund allocated:  $5mn in Series-A

Reason for Selection:  When it comes to the inventory, there is a gap between what they showcase in the online and offline stores. When you visit an e-commerce marketplace, you will get see only what that particular brand wants to show.

We chose them because they provide a unified customer experience across all channels. Plus the entrepreneurs have a background in retail and they understand which problem to address. It was very unique yet relatable problem in the retail sector.

 Flutura

High Point:  prevents manufacturing loss through Decision Sciences and Analytics

The Product:  The company’s flagship software platform, Cerebra, provides diagnostics and prognostics solutions to unlock value for engineering and energy customers through machine learning and artificial intelligence.  It runs operations in Palo Alto and Houston in the US, Tokyo in Japan and Bengaluru. Its clients include Henkel, Stewart and Stevenson and Sodexo, among others.

Fund allocated:  $7.5mn in Series A

Reason for Selection:  This was little more difficult as it falls in the category of deep tech, so you need to have a lot of domain knowledge to judge something like this. Moreover, they were considering going into large scale industrial set ups and gain access to machines that cost hundreds and thousands of dollars. To understand this highly technical domain we had to consult a lot of people in the industry and reach out to the experts.

After a thorough inspection, we concluded that it is a very tough problem and has a high return of investment for each successful deal. Moreover, the market is huge like the oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and more. Most importantly, even before they raised the series A from us they broke even and had a decent customer base. 

Housejoy

High Point: Guarantees the service provided   

The Product:  Home services marketplace Housejoy, run by Sarvaloka Services On Call, offers a platform to find and book local service providers for maintenance and home repairs purposes  like plumbing, electrical, computer repairs and also specialized services in beauty.

Fund allocated:  Part of the $22mn Series-B raise along with Amazon, Qualcomm and Ru-Net

Reason for Selection:  We’ve always had these regular household fixture issues but dealing with them always meant resorting to the unorganized market, which is typically through word of mouth.  But there are often issues related to quality and guarantee in this sphere. However, we realized that the suppliers in this category are huge but the market suffered from a right match of demand and supply.

We knew that there were similar players in the market but most were aggregators, which felt more like the Yellow Book Pages.  Housejoy, on the other hand, took full guarantee of the services it provides. The final decision was made when we saw that quality was top notch in terms of the supply the company provided.

From a business perspective what we liked was that they focused on a single market first, went deep in it and then decided to expand, rather than just going all over the place with expansion, without testing the model.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Clear these Fundamentals before Becoming an Investor

Investors

Startups: When Should You Look for an Investor?

Investors

An Angel Investor Will Never Open Your Pitch Deck Until You do This!