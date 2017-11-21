Check Out These Crazy Humanoid Robots From Toyota

We're a little creeped out, not going to lie.

Who wouldn’t want a robot that could mimic your every move?

Toyota isn’t just in the automotive business. It turns out that in addition to making cars, it’s also been making highly functional robots.

This week, Toyota rolled out a video introducing the the T-HR3. The robot’s human operator wears data gloves and an HTC Vive VR headset, which allow the user to see the robot’s point of view.

The company developed the robot, which stands at a little over five feet and weighs 165 pounds, to potentially help people in hospitals, in rebuilding after disasters or in outer space.

The robot has 29 connected body parts, including ten fingers that the operator can move. It can also walk in different directions and can keep its balance if it runs into another object. The robot is going to get its debut at the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo at the end of November.