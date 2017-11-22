How Long Does it Take to Become a Top Ranked Result on Google? (Infographic)

New data looks at the circumstances that will catapult you to the top.

You want your company’s name to be one of the first results that they see. So what it does it take to achieve a high ranking on Google?

In an infographic assembled by The Website Group, a U.K.-based digital marketing agency, and Ahrefs, a platform that provides SEO tools, lays out how long it actually takes to become a top result.

To that end, researchers at Ahrefs looked at two million random keywords and analyzed the the top ten ranking pages for each of them.

They found that the average top-ten ranking is two or more years old and the average age for the pages in the number one position is roughly three years old. And only 5.7 percent of all newly created pages hit Google’s top ten within a year of being published. Interestingly, of that 5.7 percent, the time it takes to get to the top of the list is within two to six months.

For more insights about SEO and Google rankings, check out the infographic below.