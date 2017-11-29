My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How to Become a Millionaire

5 Habits That Lead to Millionaire Business Success

You need the right habits if you're going to succeed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Habits That Lead to Millionaire Business Success
Image credit: Ezra Bailey | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Penny Stock Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do all millionaire businesspeople have in common? Well, a lot of things.

I found from a recent study that 80 percent of all millionaires still go to work every single day. They're working people just like me. But, they have to keep themselves in work or it all grinds to a halt. So what are the habits you need to make your business a success?

Related: 8 Reasons a Powerful Personal Brand Will Make You Successful

1. Patience

Nothing is ever going to come easy. You can look at the likes of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, as well as the other usual suspects, to realize that success didn't come with their first venture. Many of them failed time and time again. It took patience for them to become successful.

I read an article recently about 36-year-old teacher Andrew Hallam who became a self-made millionaire on a teaching salary. But, in his spare time he invested smart and lived frugally.

It proves you don't have to inherit lots of money or become an instant success to make a millionaire business.Related: Habits of the World's Wealthiest People (Infographic)

2. Dedication

You have to be dedicated to your craft if you're going to become successful. Going back to Bill Gates again, he started his business in the back of his garage. Now that's dedication.

It's what I tell all my students. If they're not dedicated to this, then they should leave. You need to be able to push through the barren periods if you're going to reach the oasis of success.

Related: 11 Habits of Truly Happy People

3. Ambition and big dreams

Have you ever heard the quote, "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you'll land among the stars"?

I take that to heart because even if you aim to become a billionaire and miss you still might be a millionaire many times over. Take the Wright Brothers as an example. Not content with creating a successful glider in 1902 they went on to create the world's first airplane in 1903, making four brief flights in Kitty Hawk. It demonstrates the importance of dreaming big because you never know what you might achieve.

Related: 11 Ways Successful People Deal With People They Don't Like

4. Learn from mistakes

Every good businessperson will mess something up. It's inevitable. What's important is how you learn from your mistakes over time. Do you adapt after making your mistakes?

Millionaire businesspeople always set some time aside to reflect. Then they create a plan of action for ensuring that it doesn't happen again. Most failed businesspeople put it down to "bad luck."

Related: He Went From Dead Broke to Millionaire Because He Just Wouldn't Stop Trying

5. Focus on niches

This important! Try to take over a whole industry at once and you'll inevitably get swallowed up by the competition. Start small and control your own niche before moving into another niche. When you master your small area, you can push on and expand.

You'll be amazed at how much easier it is to expand after you master your own niche/audience first.

Do you have what it takes? That's the question I always ask novice businesspeople. You need a plan and you need the right habits if you're going to succeed.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

How to Become a Millionaire

8 Tips to Become a Millionaire This Year

How to Become a Millionaire

20 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

How to Become a Millionaire

5 Unexpected Millionaire Habits