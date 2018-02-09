5 Stress-busting Activities Every Busy Entrepreneur Need to Indulge In

Being stressed all the time takes a toll on your health, and ultimately impacts your business.

The life of an entrepreneur is always full of stress. From leading a team to managing business solely, handling multiple tasks is almost an essential part of entrepreneur's life. It's not easy at all to squeeze in a rest break during the working day. Being stressed all the time takes a toll on your health, and ultimately impacts your business. Therefore, it's necessary to take breaks to be happier, productive and focused at the workplace.

Walking and Talking:

It is said that an entrepreneur can never switch off from his / her work despite trying. Ankit Garg, Founder & CEO, Wakefit feels this is definitely true in his case.

"A fun thing that I do at work which is a definite stress buster is to pick up the phone and call random customers from the company database while walking around in the office. This is a guaranteed way to learn what customers love about your product, how it is really changing their life, what can be learnt from their experiences and so on. The best part is that it is guaranteed to be peppered with fun anecdotes from their life," shared Garg adding that doing this activity while walking increases his step count and keeps him fit too.

Make A List Of Both Short Terms And Long Terms Goals :

Ranu Bathwal, CEO and Founder, Popup Galleria believes some age-old practices are both easy to follow and very effective when you are on a move or in the middle of a routine stressful day.

"Chanting 'Om' a few times helps me calm down or immediately controls my blood pressure. I have made a list of both short terms and long terms goals which I want to achieve in my personal and professional life. When it gets difficult to sail further and things look blurred I just read those and get a quick reminder of my goals and feel motivated. One can keep this handy or scribble it on your phone's notepad or keep it handwritten in your office drawer," said Bathwal.

Take Small Coffee Breaks:

Stress is a complicated state of mind which deepens when you think about it.

Akshay Jain, Director & Founder- Namo E Waste recommends that busy entrepreneurs must balance the internal thoughts by meditation. It also helps to manage data files within your brain.

"Having a calm and relaxed mind to decide priorities is the best way to avoid any clashes within. The opportunity cost has to be analyzed for every act. Taking small breaks for coffee walks, chat etc. gives time to process things in mind. For me, finding time for myself through meditation, with friends or just putting on a progressive techno tune on my headphones at home works the best," said Jain.

Breathing Exercise to Reduce Stress:

Believe it or not but practising yoga is an effective stress buster. Vijay Kandhari. Managing Partner - B Kandhari Properties LLP suggested a simple breathing exercise that can help to de-stress.

"Inhale deeply for four counts, and exhale slowly and fully for another four counts. Then repeat," said Kandhari.

Breathing exercise is part of many programs, yoga or meditation. Sucheta Pal, First Lady of Zumba in India, also emphasized to do the breathing exercise right.

"Take 10 breaths. Focus on feelings of anxiety and stress while inhaling and then let go of stress while exhaling for 6 seconds," added Pal

Use a Stress Ball:

In today's world, stress and efficiency go hand in hand. The better you want to perform at work, the more you stress out about the same.Juggling family, work, social life is no easy task. To top it off good physical health and exercise usually takes a back seat.

To control and conquer stress at work, Gowri Kulkarni, Head Of Operations, DocsApp suggests using a stress ball.

"Take a walk and throw some squeezes at the stress ball. It helps in pumping blood back to the heart which increases good blood circulation to the brainwashing out toxins," said Kulkarni