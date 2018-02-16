4 Lifestyle Changes You Must Adopt to Build Your Business While Working

You need to plan your entire day before so that you can find time to work on your business idea

February 16, 2018

Dedicating 100% of your time and energy to execute a business plan that you've been conceiving for months is a marvelous thing, but it does not come easy for many people who are doing a regular job. Why? Saying goodbye to a 9 to 5 job to transform a great business idea into reality is an onerous task. Be it the lack of confidence to succeed or the need to pay the household bills, many wannabe entrepreneurs hesitate to take the plunge with both feet to realize their dream of becoming a full-time business owner. Is there any safety net?

Working on your business idea while doing a full-time job can be a viable option for you. However, to do so, you need to manage and utilize your time properly. Indeed, there are only 24 hours in a day, but by leading the right lifestyle, you can find time to make your dream come true.

In today's article, I'm going to talk about four lifestyle changes that can help you have plenty of time to establish your business while working in a regular.

Let's dive in:

1- Leave Your Bed Early

Starting your day early is the key to increasing your productivity throughout the day. Morning is the time when you are at your productive best. By leaving your bed early, you will have a few extra hours to work on your business idea. However, leaving bed early does not mean not having enough sleep at night.

Jignesh Gohel, who used to do a full-time job at TheAutoPartsShop as an online marketing manager and later started his own company OLBUZ, found 7S+1E (7 Hours of Sleep + 1 Hour of Exercise) mantra quite helpful to build a business while working.

"I know most people will tell you to work hard by burning the midnight oil but this is not the right way. A sharp mind can work better and can improve your productivity and these two activities will help you to keep your mind sharp at any age. I modified my routine with 7S+1E and within a couple of days, I started getting result," he added.

2- Plan the Next Day Before

Waking up in the morning without having any clear idea about what you should complete in the day will keep you away from your dream. You need to plan your entire day before so that you can find time to work on your business idea. To boost your productivity in a day, list your next day's tasks the night before. This way, the next morning, you will have a list to cross off the tasks. Doing so will definitely leave you with more time to devote on your business idea.

3- Quit Multitasking

You may feel productive when multitasking; but according to a research conducted at Stanford University, multitasking is less productive than doing a single thing at a time. It hampers one's performance and may even affect the brain.

The study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance also highlights the disadvantages of multitasking. It takes extra time to switch mental gears every single time a person shifts between the two tasks.

Faisal Abidi and Raghib Khan, who used to work for British Telecom and AOL respectively before starting their own company RnF Technologies, find multitasking a productivity-killer. He says, " Multitasking, though being a necessity at times, dilutes your focus and results in a less than perfect effort. This can be a problem specially in high-stakes tasks that require your full attention. So our suggestion is to multitask only on items that are not the most crucial ones and avoid it when your focused efforts are needed."

4- Find Time for Yourself

Never, I mean never bring your office home, or else you will not have enough time and energy to work on your business idea. Also, you need to find time for yourself. My friend, taking break from your work is equally important as working hard. If you keep working hard and don't rest, you will soon feel burnout that will hamper your productivity. Exercise daily, spend time with your family and friends, and try to stay mentally relaxed. This will boost your productivity and you will be able to do more tasks in less time; consequently, you will have more time and energy to realize your business dream.

In conclusion

Though building a business while doing a regular job is a tough task, you can do it if you follow a systematic plan to save time and energy. Make these lifestyle changes and I'm sure you will be able to achieve your dream successfully.