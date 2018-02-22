It's That Time Of Year Again: Dubai Internet City To Host STEP Conference 2018 In March

February 22, 2018 6 min read

MENA techies, it’s that time of the year again! STEP Conference is coming back for its 2018 edition on March 28-29 in Dubai. While the event promises to get bigger in scale, STEP 2018 is also coming to life at a new location this time around: Dubai Internet City.

“Dubai Internet City is one of the few places in the world that has so many successful startups and technology companies in one place,” says Ray Dargham, founder and CEO, STEP Group. “It’s a vibrant technology ecosystem that not only ensures more space to support STEP2018’s fuller program, but also gives us direct access to some of our principle target audiences- from the tech, media and entertainment industries.”

Since the first ever STEP event in 2013, organizers say attendance has grown from 100 attendees to over 6,000 at STEP 2017. With over 250 startups and 200 industry speakers set to be participating this year, the event is getting ready to host a larger gathering to discuss the latest trends in the fields of entrepreneurship, digital, fintech, and futuristic tech, among others.

A scene from STEP 2017. Image credit: STEP Group.

With this objective, STEP 2018 is planned under four separate tracks- STEP Start covering sessions on entrepreneurship and startups, STEP Digital focusing on global digital trends, STEP X comprising of discussions on futuristic tech such as AI and autonomous tech, and STEP Money tackling topics around fintech, blockchain and others.

The two-day event will feature talks, workshops, networking sessions, exhibition areas, brand activations, startups showcase area (Startup Basecamp), and pitching challenges as part of its agenda, and also packs in the entertainment factor with STEP Music featuring a line-up of local and regional music artists performing across the days of the event.

As for the line up of speakers already confirmed for this year, STEP 2018 is all set to host the who’s who of the global and regional technology scene including Mark D’Arcy, Facebook’s VP and Chief Creative Officer, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington, Najla Al-Midfa, General Manager, Sheraa, Raju Narisetti, CEO, Gizmodo Media Group, Noah Raford, COO and Futurist-in-Chief, Dubai Future Foundation, and Colin Rhys, Creative Director, Hyperlooop One, among many others.

Ray Dargham, founder and CEO, STEP Group. Image credit: STEP Group.

Excerpts from an interview with STEP Group founder Ray Dargham:

What's going to be different about STEP 2018 compared to the previous editions? What excites you the most?

“STEP 2018 is going to be our biggest and most exciting event yet. Our new location in Dubai Internet City allows us to completely evolve our festival format so we can introduce even more great content into our two-day program. This year our attendees will be able to pick and choose sessions from four industry-focused conferences, where speakers will dive deeper into topical issues in entrepreneurship, digital, fintech, and future tech. This is in addition to our popular keynote speeches, panel discussions and signature STEP features taking place on the main stage. Our partnership [with DIC] will see us physically taking over various locations around Dubai Internet City including the central lake, American University in Dubai and other surrounding offices, hotels and cafes. Not only do we have more space to support a fuller program, we also are right in the heart of the tech, media and entertainment ecosystem which STEP seeks to support. We are certainly excited to see how this enhanced festival experience will be received.”

In planning the event this year, what are a few changes you notice in the overall entrepreneurship ecosystem?

“The evolution of STEP Conference in some ways mirrors the growth of the region’s startup ecosystem. From our humble start in Alserkal in 2013 with just 100 attendees, we grew to attract more than 6,000 visitors last year and a lineup of world-class speakers from across the globe. Similarly, the Middle East startup ecosystem is booming. According to MAGNiTT, 2016 saw nearly US$1 billion in venture funding- up from $200 million the previous year. The untapped potential of the Middle East has caught the attention of tech investors from across the globe, especially as regional governments push their innovation agendas as a means to diversify their economies away from oil. Increased investor interest and improved startup infrastructure are certainly helping to inspire more people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We’ve seen the pace of innovation in the region accelerate as risk appetites improve and barriers to establishing a startup come down. The local entrepreneurial talent pool is also broadening. In recent years, we’ve seen more people from the region return after their studies or work experience abroad, to channel their knowledge into homegrown tech solutions. It’s a great time to be a tech entrepreneur in the Middle East.”

Startups showcasing at STEP 2017. Image credit: STEP Group.

“It’s hard to name just three reasons, but I would say, [first], this is a great opportunity for MENA’s startups to utilize the STEP platform to network with like-minded entrepreneurs and, most importantly, meet potential investors. The STEP Start stage will feature startup mentorship sessions, our flagship pitch competition, and provocative panel discussions. [Second], our new location has allowed for more interactive, hands-on sessions and workshops, enabling attendees to make the most of the speaker lineup and pick and choose the speakers that interest them most. [Third], we are thinking regionally and globally this year. STEP X, STEP Money, and STEP Digital will address topics such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Artificial Intelligence, future technology, the Internet of Things and global digital, content and media trends. We want to help Middle East tech entrepreneurs to compete on a global stage.”

