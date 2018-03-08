How These Co-Founders Divide Their Powers and Get Things Done

If you're in a partnership, it's more important than ever to always be on the same page as your co-founder.

When you’re just starting out, it’s important to know what your priorities are and what your job title entails. As equal co-founders Matthew Michaelson and Calvin Bohn of Smalls, a company that creates cat food using human-grade ingredients, have a clear division between their roles, and a process in place for organizing and keeping track of each other’s achievements.

Michaelson and Bohn have a meeting called "Breakfast and Feelings." It’s where the partners can catch up, discuss the business, prioritize and figure out what needs to get done and who needs to do it. On top the meeting, Michaelson and Bohn also use the online tool Trello to keep track of workflows and meet to discuss progress and get feedback.

“It’s inevitable that we’re going to have projects or goals that don’t get hit, but the feedback loop -- making sure that we discuss why something didn’t happen -- allows us to get better,” says Michaelson in the video.

