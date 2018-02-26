Successful Entrepreneurs Beat Imposter Syndrome by Doing the Work Anyway

Building a business requires a lot of grunt work. Tacking what you are certain you can do builds confidence for the things that are a stretch.

You finally get the courage to start a business around an idea you’re passionate about. You decide to chase your dream despite the hundreds of conflicting emotions that may creep up. When you think about all the things you want to accomplish it’s a little overwhelming, but you realize how important it is to not settle for a "good enough" income. You are determined to make the most of the one short life you have to live.

Your intentions are good but as you start this entrepreneurial journey, you come face-to-face with a struggle that’s been lurking in the shadows. It has always been there. Maybe you have dealt with it from time to time. The moment you decide to move forward on your success journey, the battle starts. It could be someone in your life or a situation that triggered this feeling, but as you build your business, you start to feel like an imposter. Just as you start building your foundation and taking the first few steps forward, you are confronted with imposter syndrome. There are three ways to beat it once and for all.

1. Do the work anyway.

At the end of the day, the only way you’re going to make any progress is by taking action and some steps towards accomplishing your business goals. You have to do the nitty-gritty work anyway -- even when you feel like an imposter. Goals take a lot of steps. Those steps are generally tactical. Building a business of any kind requires many tasks and steps you can take despite feeling like an imposter. It doesn’t have to affect the work.

You don’t have to be some super successful entrepreneurial expert to do the tactical steps. If you get stuck, you can use the internet and today’s modern technology to figure out what to do. When you put your head down and do the work, you’ll look up one day and realize how much progress you’ve made. Feeling like an imposter won’t even be in your mind at that point. You’ll be celebrating your wins and generating income in a business that helps you create freedom.

2. Research what you don't know until you're an expert at it.

I alluded to this in the last point, but if you don’t know something, research the heck out of it. An entrepreneur is someone who realizes that you can never truly become an expert. You have to be a lifelong student. Study your goals and dreams. Study how to structure and grow a business. Learn systems and tools. Learn everything you can. Don’t stop learning until you know what you have to do backward and forward.

The more knowledgeable you become, the less you’ll feel like an imposter. We normally feel uneasy about the things we don’t understand. When you research and become knowledgeable about every part of your business and strategies, that feeling will go away. You’ll be able to think and talk about your business and goals with confidence.

3. Focus on your 'why' instead of your feelings.

You started your entrepreneurial journey for a reason. That reason can fuel what you do and how you do it. The "why" behind your business has to be at the forefront of the actions you’re taking. This has to be about more than money. Center your business on a deeper purpose. During those moments when you feel like an imposter, remind yourself of what success means to you and why that’s important to your life. Ignore the self-limiting beliefs. Don’t let the naysayers have any part in your emotions. Stay focused.

It’s natural to feel like an imposter when you’re trying to accomplish business goals that are outside of your comfort zone. How you respond to that feeling is totally your choice. You have to power to keep moving towards your goals despite how you feel. That’s what will ultimately make you a successful entrepreneur. Imposter syndrome is just a feeling you have until you have done the work to make yourself an expert in your business. Do the work and keep your feelings in check.