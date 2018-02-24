35Under35

This Female Heart-throb Has Proven His Mettle Not Just as a Singer

Diljit is associated with brands like CocaCola and Flipkart
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
2 min read
After winning awards for ‘Udta Punjab’ and hearts for ‘Phillauri’, the singerturned-actor Dosanjh is definitely the hottest Punjabi import to Bollywood. He got his performance skills from his school days when he began performing in Gurudwaras in front of people. Being a ‘surd’, he was told by many industry professionals that he wouldn’t be getting active roles in Bollywood but Dosanjh broke the norm by winning the best debut male award for ‘Udta Punjab’. Additionally his Punjabi debut ‘Jatt and Juliet’ and ‘Jatt and Juliet 2’, too were great hits on box office.

The sheer mention of the actor-singer's name makes girls in Punjab go weak in their knees. In fact, his charm has worked wonders even on guys, who try to emulate his pure "Urban-Pendu" swag. On the other hand, he has even toiled hard to do his bit for the underprivileged kids, and eventually in 2013, he launched the Saanjh Foundation. It focuses on relevant issues such as selfconfidence, career development and mentoring.

Diljit comes across as a man with very quirky thoughts. So much so that it leaves his fans in splits and in wonder, to realize a superstar like him doesn't shy away from being his humble best. Diljit is associated with CocaCola and Flipkart. The star, who considers himself a common man, says he is yet to achieve the superstar tag.

