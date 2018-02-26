The Story of a Life Saver - Arun Chandra Raju

Chandru and his team are now developing 3D living human mini-livers and corneas

The acute shortage of human organs available for transplantation can be met by lab-grown human organs to save and extend life. That's the first of its kind effort that Chandru and Dr Tuhin Bhowmick has been putting at Pandorum Technologies - Bengaluru based biotechnology company.

The duo co-founded the company while pursuing their doctoral programs at the Indian Institute of Science in 2011. "Human tissue engineering has the potential to positively impact millions of lives," he adds. Chandru and his team are now developing 3D living human mini-livers and corneas. Though the research and developments and regulations towards clinical implantation in patients are intensive and long-term, it is interesting that these lab grown mini-organs are presently being used for medical research.

"A major problem plaguing this industry is unreliable animal models leading to high attrition rates of new drugs in human trials," says Chandru. Lab grown human tissues and organs, such as Pandorum's, are a great alternate to develop and test potential drugs at lower cost and with lesser animals.