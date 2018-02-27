/

The chairman of DocuSign explains how to turn a company's first customers into valuable ambassadors.

February 27, 2018 2 min read

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

How do you find your first customers? It’s a question first-time founders are often flummoxed by. But Keith Krach has developed a tried-and-true strategy -- starting during his days at Ariba (which sold for billions), and extending into his current time as chairman of DocuSign.

Related: The Danger of Profitability: It Masks Deeper Problems

In this special live edition of Problem Solvers, taped live at Entrepreneur Live in Los Angeles, Krach explains how to turn a company’s first customers into valuable ambassadors.

Thanks to our sponsor:

Want to hear more great stories from entrepreneurs, founders, and creative thinkers? Check out the Proposify Biz Chat, hosted by Kyle Racki, co-founder and CEO of Proposify, the business proposal software platform that helps you close more deals, faster. Each week on the Proposify Biz Chat, Kyle interviews other business adventurers about how they’re switching things up, figuring things out, and making their businesses grow. You’ll learn about sales, marketing, growth, operations, entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology and you’ll get to know the people making things happen.