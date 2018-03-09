Why Companies Need to Focus on their Cybersecurity for Complete Visibility

This Bahrain-based company is looking at India as a growing market for cyber security

March 9, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digitization has taken over and how. But as every company makes a move to digital, it also opens up a plethora of dangers from the dark side of the Internet. Cybersecurity is a necessity has been reminded to us time and again in the past year with malware like Ransomware hitting the biggest companies across the world.

Tackling this growing threat and ensuring that companies are growing faster but safer is CTM360, a cybersecurity company based out of Bahrain. Entrepreneur India caught up with Vinod Johnson, Technical Accounts Manager, CTM360 on the sidelines of the Unbound Bahrain event, as he spoke about the need for companies to be vigilant and how Bahrain is the right place to start a company.

Managing Your Cyber Side

As a cybersecurity company, they offer cyber threat management services based on a subscription model. From digital risk management to detection and even response, Johnson said that they look at all sorts of cyber threats and take actions on the same.

Johnson admits that because of the growth of digitization, there's so much stuff out there which is often missed by companies. "Companies don't have a good visibility of their cyber assets. They should have an understanding (as they do for their other digital assets) about the dangers of the cyberspace," said Johnson.

Sharing a few words of advice for companies, Johnson said that it's important that they have a complete visibility on every single asset they own on the cyberspace. "That's where the problems creep in through the small little gaps you leave. You need to know exactly what's malicious and suspicious and always have something to fall back on," he said.

Johnson also added that cyber security is an ongoing process and not a one-time thing as it keeps evolving with the company's growing Internet presence.

Phishing Scams in India

While the company started in 2015, Johnson believes they are still a start-up. Over the years, they have managed a good stronghold of clients. "We have three of the central banks under our services and are closely related to the government sector. We also have great relations with the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries--Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman). We aren't limited to geography and are located in 22 different countries," he said.

The Bahrain-based company has found clients in India in the healthcare and education sector. Talking about the kind of scams they come across in India, he cites the example of phishing and the advance fee scam. "There are job scams where they ask for an advance fee for a job, but it's a fraud," he said. Johnson looks at India as a growing market and said that they are definitely not confined to a region. With the advancements in technology, he spoke about the convenience of the job where they could be based out of Bahrain but still be able to manage a company's cyber security by being able to see exactly what's happening.

Social Media Security

While talking about cyber security, not many talk about the social media accounts of a company. But at CTM360, they have a special package for social media too. With their core in finance, Johnson spoke about how for many C-level executives, fake profiles reign on social media.

They are also looking at including a VIP and celebrity package to secure the vast amount of presence they have on social media. "We have a holistic offer and social media is definitely one part of the puzzle," he said.

A holistic package with an open scope and really good price points is what Johnson believes is their USP. "We don't say to a client that only this falls under your package. We will make sure that every part of the puzzle is solved at one place. It gives you a better perspective on the bigger picture," he said.

From Bahrain to the World

Bahrain has a fast-growing start-up ecosystem, with the country eyeing to be an innovation-led one. Johnson believes that Bahrain is a great place for people to start up and then move to the different parts of the world. "People are very tech-savvy here and the environment is business friendly. There is a presence of lot of foreign investors, with a lot of facilities and help from the Government and even Start-up Bahrain. So, it's definitely a good place to establish yourself and then move internationally," he said.