The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'

/

Facebook acquired Brian Acton's company for $22 billion in 2014.

March 21, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



While calls for users to eliminate their presence on Facebook have increased due to reports of how Cambridge Analytica allegedly used the platform, most of them haven't come from anyone walking around with a few billion dollars of Facebook's money. WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left the company last year, and yesterday simply tweeted "It is time. #deletefacebook."



Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for about $22 billion, and now Acton's focus is on data protection and privacy, as he wrote last month after donating $50 million to launch the Signal foundation. At the time, he said: "We believe there is an opportunity to act in the public interest and make a meaningful contribution to society by building sustainable technology that respects users and does not rely on the commoditization of personal data."