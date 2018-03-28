Abu Dhabi To Host The Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit 2018

March 28, 2018 2 min read

Are you a part of or a keen follower of new asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, hedge funds, private equity and other such investments? The upcoming AIM (Alternative Investment Management) Summit in Abu Dhabi can offer you an opportunity to understand and discuss the developments in the world of alternate investments and asset classes. Set to take place on May 2-3 at the Rosewood Hotel, Abu Dhabi, AIM Summit provides a platform for regional alternative investment managers, institutional investors, and other industry players to come together and discuss the emerging opportunities and challenges presented by the growing sector.

The two-day AIM Summit titled The Shifting Paradigm of Alternative Investments, will see expert speakers discussing risk and return across the private debt space, look into the regulatory aspects, host interactive sessions on the impact of US and European leveraged lending guidelines, among other current market trends. The second day of the AIM Summit is set to focus entirely on crypto, ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), Digital Ledger Technology, and blockchain. According to a statement, the event aims to benefit and be of interest to audiences composed of institutional investors, fund managers, and other regional players in hedge funds and private equity/venture capital space, with a view to advance the region’s investment industry.

