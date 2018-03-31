Want to Escape Social Media Overload? Try These Easy Tips

Instead of uninstalling various apps, try following these tips to manage your precious time intelligently.

March 31, 2018 4 min read

It goes without saying that each generation rely heavily on social media as a primary means of communication. The social media platforms are increasing every year with more brands joining the trend of social network to win over the masses. For entrepreneurs, social media can become a weapon of distraction at work.

With a new notification popping up every five minutes, it is very easy to fall prey to social media overload. To make matters worse, we unintentionally end up spending a lot of time on insignificant information online, which further slows down our productivity at work.

Entrepreneur India lists out few tips for entrepreneurs to escape the social media overload and maintain a healthy social media identity. Instead of uninstalling various apps, try following these tips to manage your precious time intelligently:

Download a Social Media Management App :

Let’s face it, we live in a world where social media is no longer an option, it’s a necessity. Your friends expect you to be following along with their escapades online and your clientele expect you to be responsive the queries and needs they put forth via social media. Both expect you to be present, creating an island for yourself in the ocean of digital content.

Ankrish Bhayana, Director, Chatterbox Communication, shared a modern entrepreneur shouldn’t let social media affect him/her negatively. Rather escape the overload while maintaining a healthy and productive presence online.

`“One thing that really helps me stay away from the overload is starting my day with productive activities like going for a jog or writing in the morning journal rather than logging in online early morning. Another thing that helps is a social media management application, it lets me access all my accounts at one place, which eventually saves up on total time I spend on social media,” said Bhayana.

Allot a Time for Each Platform:

Social media has impacted our lives in big way. Beat it personally or professionally we are prone to social media. According to Neha Bahri, Founder, Bconnect Communication, one needs to strike a balance between what they post over social media and in their personal life.

“At professional level, one needs to brand themselves online and social media is a wonderful platform for it. A social media management tool can help you manage all your social portals. Allot a specific time for social media which can further be used for reading and increasing your knowledge, “said Bahri

Focus on Right Channels :

There are so many benefits of social media platforms. However, Atul Todi, CEO & Co-founder, 10Times feels one should focus on right channel that meets his/her business needs.

“For example, Twitter is great for staying informed about the b2b industry, while Instagram is great for b2c driven startups. Moreover, separate your personal profile from company profile. Use personal profile sparingly for keeping in touch with friends & family, and refrain from getting engaged with additional feed pushed by social channels,” said Todi.

Categorize Mobile Apps as Per Usage :

The social media apps offer a range of features that makes it difficult to decide which one is better for your daily needs.

Vishal Jain, Co-Founder, RoadCast advises to categorize the apps as per the need. Like decide between Twitter or Facebook, as most of them have the same information with different groups.

“Don't check your social media profile every minute, instead follow it three times a day for 5 minutes each. This will get you the complete information for a day.Last but not the least, don’t mix up everything. Follow business contacts on LinkedIn. family and friends on Facebook and Instagram,” said Jain.