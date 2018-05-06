9 Ways to Focus a Wandering Mind (Infographic)

/

Staying focused isn't always easy. Here are some tricks to help.

May 6, 2018

Whether you’re daydreaming about a tropical beach or envisioning yourself getting a promotion, the mind has a tendency to wander. While at times it might feel difficult to reel it back into reality, it’s important to be able to control your focus and concentration in order to get things done.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. But with a few quick changes, you’ll be well on your way to controlling your wandering mind and increasing your concentration. It might sound ironic, but one place to start is actually by adding distractions, according to a study by University College London. However, that doesn’t mean any distraction will do. For example, playing music without lyrics adds to background noise and helps boost concentration. Another tactic that might seem a little counterproductive is actually giving in and letting your mind wander for a little bit. Taking short breaks and focusing on something unrelated to the task at hand will boost your focus when you return to it.

Another hack to help you concentrate is to drink a cup of coffee or chew gum. According to research, chewing gum increases alertness and improves your attention span. If you’re still unable to focus, try clearing off your work space so you’re not distracted by any photos, papers or other items.

Check out Onward’s infographic below for nine ways to focus your wandering mind.