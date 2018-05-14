YouTube

The Best Advice This YouTube Expert Gives Creators to Get to 1 Million Views

While great content plays a role, there are other factors to keep in mind.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Author, Consultant, Keynote Speaker, Media Personality
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’ve ever looked for tips on growing your YouTube channel or researched video marketing, it’s likely you’ve come across Derral Eves at some point or time.

Based in southern Utah, Eves is one of the world’s top YouTube and online video marketing experts. His top clients have included Red Bull, NBC, ABC, Adobe Software, American Enterprise Institute and many more. Notably, he was an executive producer on several viral video campaigns, including Squatty Potty’s ice cream pooping unicorn ad, which won the “Ad of the Year” award at the 2015 Webbys.

Between Eves’s own YouTube channel, which currently has over 491,000 subscribers, and those of his clients, he has gained a combined 32 billion views on YouTube to date.

For most entrepreneurs, YouTube can be a challenging medium to figure out. While the content itself plays a large role in driving views to one’s channel, video titles, descriptions and tags -- which act like SEO keywords -- also factor into the equation of gaining views and subscribers.

Recently, I had the chance to catch up with Eves and ask for his best tips for content creators getting started on YouTube, or ones like myself who have been on for years and are still trying to figure it out.

As you’ll notice in the video above, within the first few seconds Eves and I are laughing out loud. This was initially a blooper that I kept in the final cut at Eves’s recommendation, which is a tactic to hook your audience within the first few seconds.

Per Eves, if your audience isn’t hooked within the first few seconds of a video, they will not stick around to watch the middle or get to the end of it – or any others in your collection.

Watch more videos from Carlos Gil on his YouTube channel here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

YouTube

Earning Millions on YouTube Is So Easy, Children Are Doing It

YouTube

The Secrets to YouTube Success

YouTube

Learn How to Make Big Money on YouTube