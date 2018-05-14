My Queue

Elon Musk Announces a Tesla Hackathon Amidst Departure of Top Execs. 3 Things to Know Today.

Top executives have been peeling off from Tesla, and adding to the mix is the company's chief of engineering, who just took a six-week leave of absence in the height of Model 3 production issues. In the wake of all this, Elon Musk just announced a hackathon to try to solve the bottleneck and its two worst "choke points." 

In other news: It might be Mark Zuckerberg's birthday, but things at Facebook aren't on the up-and-up just yet. After an audit following the Cambridge Analytica controversy, the company suspended more than 200 apps that may have misused user data. 

Plus, a list of the richest people in the world shows the Waltons -- the family behind Walmart -- as the richest people in the world, surpassing the likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. 

