Elon Musk Announces a Tesla Hackathon Amidst Departure of Top Execs. 3 Things to Know Today.

/

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

May 14, 2018 1 min read

Top executives have been peeling off from Tesla, and adding to the mix is the company's chief of engineering, who just took a six-week leave of absence in the height of Model 3 production issues. In the wake of all this, Elon Musk just announced a hackathon to try to solve the bottleneck and its two worst "choke points."

In other news: It might be Mark Zuckerberg's birthday, but things at Facebook aren't on the up-and-up just yet. After an audit following the Cambridge Analytica controversy, the company suspended more than 200 apps that may have misused user data.

Plus, a list of the richest people in the world shows the Waltons -- the family behind Walmart -- as the richest people in the world, surpassing the likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.