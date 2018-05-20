17 Incredible Employee Perks of Successful Companies (Infographic)

From a 40-foot rock climbing wall to $2,000 worth of travel credit, check out these awesome employee perks.

May 20, 2018 2 min read

The key to a successful company comes down to its employees. And what better way to cultivate positive morale around the office than offer some awesome perks. At least, that's what a number of today's most successful businesses have figured out. Just take a look at companies like Clif Bar, Dropbox, Airbnb, Starbucks and more.

Related: The Well-Being Perks You Never Thought to Offer

These companies have discovered that the better and more on-brand perks you offer, the stronger your company culture is. At Clif Bar, employees are literally paid to go to the gym and also have the opportunity to take advantage of a 40-foot rock climbing wall in their office. Employees at Dropbox are encouraged to jam out in their very own music rooms installed in the offices. Airbnb gives each of its employees a $2,000 travel budget and Starbucks offers to pay for its employees' college tuitions.

Related: Yes, These 3 Categories of Employee Perks Have a Bottom-Line ROI

Of course, as a small business it can be hard to offer some crazy and costly perks to employees, however if you get creative and think about the specific things your employees enjoy, there are a number of opportunities out there. Whether it's scheduling a regular weekly staff soccer game or offering free bagels on Mondays, for some inspiration, check out Get Voip's infographic below for more incredible employee perks of successful companies.