Books

How These Books Can Help You in Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Flipping through a few pages is the best way to relax at the end of a hectic day
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How These Books Can Help You in Your Entrepreneurial Journey
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
CEO & Co-founder, Voonik
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flipping through a few pages is the best way to relax at the end of a hectic day. I make it a point to read about two to three books every month and also utilizes my travel time to read something constructive. I am an ardent fan of Michael Lewis, his writing enthralls me the most.

GREAT BY CHOICE

by James C. Collins and Morten T. Hansen

This one has been my all time favorite book. A quote from this book - “Victory awaits him who has everything in order; luck people call it. Defeat is certain for him who has neglected to take the necessary precautions in time; this is called bad luck” – motivated me highly and helped me distinguish between victory and defeat. I even got the quote framed and hung it on my office wall.

PRINCIPLES

by Ray Dalio

This book helped me create a list of tenets for my work and life and brought discipline to my thought process. It helped me prioritize my goals and also learn best practices on hiring, managing my team, helping leaders grow and more.

ONLY THE PARANOID SURVIVE

by Andrew Grove

This book is a mustread on strategic inflection points and how to go through them. You need to plan the way a fire department plans: It cannot anticipate where the next fire will be, so it has to shape an energetic and efficient team that is capable of responding to the unanticipated.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Books

Jeffrey Archer: Storyteller and Best Selling Author for Four Decades

Books

Best Books of 2019 for Entrepreneurs

Books

10 Business Audiobooks to Get You Through the Commute