How These Books Can Help You in Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Flipping through a few pages is the best way to relax at the end of a hectic day. I make it a point to read about two to three books every month and also utilizes my travel time to read something constructive. I am an ardent fan of Michael Lewis, his writing enthralls me the most.

GREAT BY CHOICE

by James C. Collins and Morten T. Hansen

This one has been my all time favorite book. A quote from this book - “Victory awaits him who has everything in order; luck people call it. Defeat is certain for him who has neglected to take the necessary precautions in time; this is called bad luck” – motivated me highly and helped me distinguish between victory and defeat. I even got the quote framed and hung it on my office wall.

PRINCIPLES

by Ray Dalio

This book helped me create a list of tenets for my work and life and brought discipline to my thought process. It helped me prioritize my goals and also learn best practices on hiring, managing my team, helping leaders grow and more.

ONLY THE PARANOID SURVIVE

by Andrew Grove

This book is a mustread on strategic inflection points and how to go through them. You need to plan the way a fire department plans: It cannot anticipate where the next fire will be, so it has to shape an energetic and efficient team that is capable of responding to the unanticipated.