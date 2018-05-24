Redefining Luxury: The World's Largest Rolex Boutique Opens In Dubai

May 24, 2018 2 min read

The world’s largest Rolex Boutique has been launched in Dubai by Rolex and Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons. Located in the Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall, the new Rolex Boutique is spread across 850 sq. m., with the three-level structure boasting of a custom design by the Rolex Interior Design department in Geneva, Switzerland, that reflects the famed luxury brand’s hallmark colors, materials and architectural features.

The new Rolex Boutique at Dubai Mall. Image credit: Rolex.

While the ground floor of the new space is a typical Rolex boutique showcasing its various watch collections, the top floor houses The Rolex Experience, which has been billed as “a total immersion into the world of Rolex,” including a screening room showing a film delving into the history and growth of the brand, as well as an exhibition area allowing patrons to delve deeper and discover more about Rolex’s heritage of innovations.

The ground level at the new Rolex Boutique at Dubai Mall. Image credit: Rolex.

Having been the official Rolex retailer in Dubai for about 60 years, the new boutique represents a new milestone for Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, the Middle East’s leading retailer of luxury watches and jewellery. In a statement, Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi, Vice Chairman of Seddiqi Holding, said, “We are honored to partner with Rolex on this major endeavor that represents a landmark for our retail operation which, over half a century, has grown from a single shop in Souk Bur Dubai to more than 65 watch boutiques across the UAE, including five Rolex Boutiques and 12 points of sale in Dubai. The latest Rolex Boutique will showcase Rolex watches in spectacular surroundings. This collaboration marks an enduring relationship and our continued passion for the Rolex brand.”

A look at the glass lighting installation, made by a Czech glass specialist at the new Rolex Boutique at Dubai Mall. Image credit: Rolex.

Founded by Hans Wilsdorf in 1905, Rolex pioneered the development of the wristwatch, and is at the origin of numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism invented in 1931. Rolex has registered over 400 patents in the course of its history.

A look at the Rolex Experience space at the new Rolex Boutique at Dubai Mall. Image credit: Rolex.