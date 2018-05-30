The Mastermind Behind The Visual Effects of Ghajini & Baahubali

Makuta VFX is certainly not one of the ordinary companies that have mushroomed worldwide in the last decade

May 30, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PETE DRAPER (43), CO-FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MAKUTA VFX

Those who may have missed the visual effects of the high-profile blockbusters such as Ghajini and Baahubali, have probably been living under a rock. The genius behind the marvel of these legendary Indian films, Makuta VFX is certainly not one of the ordinary companies that have mushroomed worldwide in the last decade. This visual effects and animation company based in Santa Clara, California and Hyderabad won a National Film Awards in the year of its inception for the popular South Indian film Magadheera, and second one in 2012 for Eega.

Started by three founders, one of whom parted ways in 2012, Makuta VFX has been led by Pete Draper and Adel Adili to grow a small fledgling to an internationally-recognized studio today. “You are only as good as your last project, your last film. We are constantly trying to develop,” says Draper who has over two decades of experience in the visual effects industry and more than eight years in the Indian Film Industry. Draper feels the South Indian film industry has more risks, which is a good thing creatively.

“There are more directors who are looking for visual effects. Not only is there talent available here, the community is great, we collaborate, there’s no animosity so we all work together,” adds Draper. Raja Koduri, its Chief Technical Advisor and Dasaradha Gude, the Chairman, are company’s primary investors. Makuta VFX is now aiming to branch out to the Mumbai film market. “We are also discussing features with China, Thailand and Korea,” reveals Draper.

VISUAL IMPACT

LAUNCH: April 2010

HEADCOUNT: 70 artists, expand to 120

INVESTORS: Raja Koduri, CTO and Dasaradha Gude, Chairman, Makuta VFX