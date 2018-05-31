Philanthropy

How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee shared with Entrepreneur India what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Millions of companies hire celebrities to market their brand, but a few brand ambassadors sign-up their association with the brand to raise awareness for a social cause.

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee is one of them. The cricket legend and the Global Hearing Ambassador of Australian company Cochlear was in the city on Wednesday to raise awareness about Universal New-born Hearing Screening (UHNS) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

Lee urged the government to make hearing screening mandatory for newborns in India. Speaking at a media briefing, he said, “I want to use this platform to draw attention to the growing incidence of profound hearing loss, because I strongly believe that everybody deserves to hear the sounds of life.”  

In an exclusive chat with Entrepreneur India, the Aussie pacer Lee talked about how much philanthropy is important for entrepreneurs and what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.

“You’re born lucky but a lot of kids and other families around the world are not. It’s our right to create awareness and help those people,” said Lee.

When asked about how important philanthropy is for entrepreneurs today, Lee said, “This is a huge responsibility for every company today. You need to have that compassion in your heart for the social cause you’re associating yourself to. No matter where you come from and what your history is, corporates should always get engaged in philanthropic activities.”

Lee also talked about the developing relationship between both the countries with these causes. He said, “I think Indians love Australians and Australians love Indians. That’s very important. Also what the Indian Premier League has done is actually that it consolidated different culture and blends and that’s why it is very important.”

Check out the video to know more about this.  

