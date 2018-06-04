Analysing the Unconventional Trend : Photography and Videography as Freelance Entrepreneurship

Unconventionality is the groovy thing in today's world and potentially beyond imagination

June 4, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With entrepreneurship in 2018 having already taken the “unconventional” route, and with this trend only showing signs of an upward surge which is evident from the number of people not preferring a conventional 9 to 6 job to give wings to their entrepreneurial dreams, a trend which was seemingly underrated over the decades has suddenly sprung up and has potentially been promising to serve as a platform for entrepreneurs to unleash their creative juices.

Gone are the days when Photography and Videography was restricted to just weddings. At this juncture, it is worth noting that a sizeable number of the vast entrepreneurial community have been choosing to turn over professional freelance photographers/videographers to serve a broad clientele through their expertise. In a bid to analyse the trend, Entrepreneur India lists five distinct advantages that freelance photography and videography offers to entrepreneurs :