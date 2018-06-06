Creativity is the buzzword now and that drives the youth towards innovation

June 6, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are a first-time entrepreneur, aiming at standing out from the crowd and believing in offering unconventional, lateral solutions to problems, it is imminent that you maintain unwavering focus in your offbeat yet impactful approach. Now, just imagine if Flipkart had not persevered enough on their online ordering models, which at that time was an offbeat approach, they would never have got the kind of recognition they have today.

Similarly, it is vital for you to adapt focus strategies and to not give importance to mockery and demoralization tactics adopted by people. Unwavering focus is an essential attribute of an entrepreneur in 2018 (and beyond). In this regard, Entrepreneur India lists 5 key strategies through which perseverance in your offbeat business ventures could be maintained despite all odds: