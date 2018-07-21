The Financial Advice Millennials and Gen Zers Want to Know (Infographic)

Having a grasp on your financials is tricky, but it's crucial if you want to be successful. And that starts with getting the right advice.

July 21, 2018

Whether it’s saving for retirement or paying off credit card debt, money management can be a challenge. Of course, different people have different concerns -- and that often comes with age. While a 60-something baby boomer might be organizing their savings for retirement, your 20-something millennial might be focused on paying off student loans.

In a recent study, financial intelligence company Comet surveyed more than 1,000 people to uncover the top financial concerns of various age groups, as well as the financial advice millennials and gen Zers want to know and what they hear instead.

Overall, saving for retirement was the top concern across all age groups, with saving for an emergency and affording monthly bills following in second and third. However, it’s no wonder these are some of the most pressing worries -- according to the research, 23 percent of people admit they don’t have a savings account, and 43 percent reported not being on track towards their retirement goals. Perhaps that’s because they didn’t hear the right advice growing up. At least that might be the case for gen Zers and millennials.

According to the research, these young people want to learn things such as how the stock market works, how to manage an investment portfolio, how to invest in real estate and how to build credit. Instead, they’re simply told how to create a budget, save for retirement and pay credit card bills in full every month.

Having a grasp on your financials is tricky, but it’s crucial if you want to be successful and comfortable. To learn more, check out Comet’s infographic below.