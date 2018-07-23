The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves
Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates share their insights.
1 min read
There are many obstacles on the way to success, but fortunately, others have already made it there and could provide insights and advice for the rest of us.
AdView compiled a graphic of 50 business leaders and celebrities with the advice they'd share with their younger selves. Check it out below.