Advice

The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves

Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates share their insights.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves
Image credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

There are many obstacles on the way to success, but fortunately, others have already made it there and could provide insights and advice for the rest of us.

AdView compiled a graphic of 50 business leaders and celebrities with the advice they'd share with their younger selves. Check it out below.

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Advice

Why This Wellness CEO Celebrates Trying New Things and Letting Go of Perfection

Advice

This Drybar Entrepreneur Stresses How Important Good Culture Is for Company Success

Advice

Why You Should Forget About Your Weaknesses and Focus on Your Strengths