Entrepreneurship

Smart Investors End Middlemen Culture in India

We'll tell you how Middlemen be Bypassed in Fashion Procurement in India, Through This Latest Equity Investment
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Smart Investors End Middlemen Culture in India
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to eliminating middlemen in India, technology has potentially taken the lead when it comes to ensuring that goods/services reach the buyers directly. Today’s entrepreneurs are also constantly researching on developing smart models which facilitate exactly this. Apart from entrepreneurs, there are venture capitalists (VC) who are actually looking at mentoring such ventures so that a major pain-point could be mitigated through smart solutions.

Latest venture capital investments towards eliminating middlemen

As far as overseeing investments towards causes are concerned, the latest to join the list is Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF) which has led a venture round for B2B fashion startup Wholesalebox. Though the amount of VC funds pumped-in is yet to be disclosed; there were two other investors (existing) who participated.

Till date, Wholesalebox has raised nearly USD 2 Million in venture capital. Their portfolios of investors include Orios Venture, Manish Maheshwari, and Contrarian Drishti Partners.

Wholesalebox is into offering fashion products through an online platform to retailers directly at factory prices, without the latter having to go through traders and middlemen.

Headquartered in Jaipur, Wholesalebox could use the latest VC funds to further operations in other Indian geographies which may potentially lead to more retailers accessing technology to obtain goods without having to go through intermediaries.

Analyzing the smart investment trend

Of late, there have been cross-border investments as well, to further smart solutions for India. In this regard, Ganesh ventures founded by Jessica Wong pumped-in USD 10 Million at financial solutions startup IndiaLends. This was a Series B investment to further facilitation online borrowing and lending in India with respect to personal loans and credit analysis

“After years of exploring and analyzing India market, we can say with confidence that our investment and post-investment management strategy has worked very well,” stated Jessica Wong – Founder and Managing Partner at Ganesh Ventures.

Also, healthcare startup SigTuple raised USD 19 Million from the likes of Accel and IDG. This investment takes SigTuple’s overall equity fundraise to USD 25 Million. The startup has been associated with investors such as Pi Ventures, Axilor, Binny Bansal, Endiya Partners, Venture Highway, and Trifecta Capital.

At this juncture, it is worth noting that raising Series B venture capital, from the perspective of startups, requires more than smart entrepreneurial models. Actual use-cases and potential business models scalability also play a major role in getting investors to invest in startups.

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurship

Legalities To Keep In Mind While Forming A New Business

Entrepreneurship

Every Individual Is Different, So Is Every Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship

Why Every Entrepreneur Starts As A David But Ends Up Becoming A Goliath