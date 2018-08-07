Leadership

Why This CEO Fired Himself

After some soul-searching, this CEO needed to identify what he was good at. And that meant no longer being a CEO.
Image credit: Fresh Technologies
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
1 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

When Matt Bodnar became CEO of Fresh Technologies, he took over a failing company and saved it from disaster. That felt great. Then he hit a wall: He couldn’t seem to get this company to grow, or to fix its internal culture. He began suffering from self-doubt. He’d always wanted to be a CEO, and he initially seemed good at it, but now here he was… failing! After a lot of soul-searching, Matt came to an important realization: He needed to identify what he was good at, and then use those strengths. And that meant no longer being a CEO.

In this episode, we explore how Bodnar came to that conclusion -- and why it supercharged his career.

