This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court
Luxury connoisseur Ritesh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Elitify, ends a busy week by volleying a few shots on the squash court. “The game is extremely rejuvenating and also helps me to stay fit,” he adds. This fitness enthusiast is also an avid traveler, car fanatic, and a huge cricket fan.
The sports you enjoy most
Cricket and Squash
How often do you play Squash?
Over the weekends or whenever I find time
Your favorite sports star
Sachin Tendulkar
Any Squash legend with whom you would like to play a game or two?
I would love to share the court with English Squash pro-Nick Matthew
Brands you love the most
Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton
One thing you always carry
My sunglasses Favorite Singer Kishore Kumar
Favorite City
Florence, Italy
Favorite Cuisine
Italian
Drink you like to be served
Cabernet Sauvignon
Your style statement
Balancing fashion with comfort
Most addictive gadget
My iPhone