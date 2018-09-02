The Best Language for Non-Tech Founders to Code Their Own Web App

Python offers plenty of user support.

As a startup, it can be challenging to decide which programming language to use. Considering the plethora of options, it is important that you consider the future scalability and integration of the language you use. You’ll also want to conduct some market research.

The goal is to focus on a language that will allow for growth, based on your potential prospects. Although each project differs in terms of its requirements, it is important to become familiar with Python -- especially if you’re building your own startup.

Although Java, C++, JavaScript and Ruby are all common coding languages, Python is quickly growing in popularity. Built for its readability, it is easy to quickly learn and understand Python. From web applications to machine learning, this well-structured language can support your startup in the following ways.

1. Python is user-friendly.

Although often used as a high-level programming language, Python is also ideal for beginner programmers as it will teach you the fundamentals of programming. Fairly straightforward and simplistic, Python is also much cleaner and readable in comparison to other coding languages.

By learning Python, you will be able to transition more easily to Java programming in the future. Overall, Python’s clear syntax and indentation structures are ideal for startups. Although most startups go the route of hiring Python developers, understanding at least the basic principles of coding will allow them to be more hands-on in terms of the project itself.

2. Python is scalable.

Currently, Python is leading scientific programming, supporting a wide range of academic scholars. However, this was not always the case, as scientists and engineers often relied on MATLAB. Being so valuable within research, many experts agree that Python is the future of AI.

Overall, Python is flexible and fast, offering machine learning functionality. If you are interested in doing anything within computer science research or software engineering, learning Python is a must. After all, Python can be used for the most simplistic programs but can also be utilized for much more complex operations.

3. Python offers strong support.

One of the greatest perks associated with Python is the impressive community of global professionals who are available in terms of support. As Python grows in popularity, so do the number of quality resources. Whether you need to resolve a technical issue or find a specific resolution, Python support is readily available.

With unlimited resources, you will be able to stay on-trend while effectively overcoming any obstacles you face. This level of support can help you quickly improve your understanding of code, strengthening the overall development of your project.

4. Python is ideal for creating prototypes.

When it comes to startups, one of the most valued resources outside of money is, of course, time. Python allows you to develop something of value quickly and if changes are required, this language allows you to easily change direction. You can also add new features or even rewrite your prototype in another language down the road.

Overall, Python allows you to develop a proof of concept. That way, you can see if your business idea will work out, potentially saving you a lot of future time and hassle. Also, since a prototype can be developed so quickly, this will allow you to more easily seek funding.

When it all boils down, you have to move fast when you're a startup. To strike while the iron is hot, Python can help you transition from idea to implementation much more rapidly than say Java or C++. So, if you’re open to learning a programming language while building your startup, Python is the perfect starting point.

As you expand your knowledge and experience, you should invest in a small team to assist your efforts in terms of the initial prototype. The more you learn about coding language, the more involved you’ll become. After all, no one understands your concept better than you do, so get involved.