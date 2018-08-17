August 17, 2018 2 min read

Entrepreneurs believe that to make a franchise successful, it’s necessary to focus on the franchisor-franchisee. Being a part of the same organization, team effort and understanding play a vital role in building a successful franchise. Usually, franchisors are believed to get motivated by the desire to see their franchisees prosper.

Franchising comes along with interpersonal tension, testing franchisors and franchisees both. Both the parties need to show the interest in working together, in order to expand and become a successful chain. Usually, franchisors are responsible for maintaining the relationships with the franchisees, but it’s only possible when franchisees also take the responsibility for keeping the franchisors on the side.

Here are 3 deadly sins of franchise relationships

The blame game

Humans carry an uncanny ability to react to situations, suiting their own needs. Similarly, when sales are going well, the franchisee may attribute this to their own hard work and efforts. Whereas, if sales drop, franchisor are the ones, often blamed. It leads to frustrated and demotivated franchisors, eliminating the desire to add creativity to the brand.

The slack attack

Franchisors get annoyed the most when a business is unable to perform because of the shabby nature of franchisee. The lack of effort from the franchisee results in the business’ loss. Thus, the franchisee should maintain the standards of their products and services, guaranteeing the support and respect to their franchisor.

Frank Sinatra syndrome

Keeping in mind the human nature, franchisors may love to sing the song “I Did It My Way”. But it’s not a tune they would love to hear from their franchisees. Franchisees are welcome to innovate with the franchisor’s concept, with prior consultation, providing the proper channels for carrying out new ideas.

