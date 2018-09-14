Refreshing Your Brand Doesn't Mean Starting Over

There are ways to make impactful changes that resonate with your customers without starting from scratch.

September 14, 2018

From gourmet cupcakes and cronuts to on-demand delivery and instant order fulfillment, customers are always onto the next new and exciting thing. In order to compete, it may seem like you need to constantly reinvent yourself, but that’s just not true. There are ways to make impactful changes that resonate with your customers without starting from scratch.

Refresh your space.

The appearance of your business can make a huge impact on customers. The good news is, simple, low-cost changes to your space can make all the difference.

To start, clean the clutter and maximize your space. If you have a retail space, look at the flow of your store to see how customers interact. For established businesses, it’s possible you’ve been operating in the same space, in the same way for decades. But, with the spread of technology and changes in customer expectations, it’s critical to change with the times or be left in the dust. Rearranging your space or simplifying your brick-and-mortar store can change the perception of a customer in a positive way and even be the change that brings in new customers.

At The UPS Store, we are testing a new concept store with more technology and a customer-focused experience to create a one-stop shop for small-business owners. The store itself has been years in the making, including research and feedback from franchise owners, customers and even non-customers.

Consider your retail appearance. Could it do with a sprucing up? I’ve found that something as simple as adding color to your current palette can help you stand out. Customers notice small changes, and updating your space can provide a nice boost to morale and energy in your business.

It’s also important to not neglect your online presence. A simple refresh to a website, such as new color, font or imagery can bring new life to the same webpage people are used to seeing. Remember, everything the customer touches and feels leaves an impact.

Revitalize your people.

Employees are often the first touchpoint for customers and they send a message about your business. Are you giving them the tools for continued success?

Providing ongoing training and professional development opportunities can make a huge impact. It not only helps keep them motivated and energetic about your business, it can also teach them new skills that benefit you both.

Don’t forget first impressions are critical and the way they look can be impactful. A refresh in uniform can boost employee morale and help them look more professional, which can positively impact your customer’s impression of your business.

Revive the discussion.

How you talk about your business is just as important as how it looks. But, even more critical is how your customers are talking about your business. Are your marketing materials stale? Do they provide the information customers need? Making changes can revive customer interest, but don’t be afraid of big, bold changes either.

We recently launched a new ad campaign called "Beyond Shipping" to show customers all of the services our company provides -- in addition to packing and shipping -- that they might not have known about previously. For us, it’s a big idea that we hope will open our customers up to new experiences within our stores.

Implementing even small changes can make a big impact on your business without having to start over.