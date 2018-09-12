Russian Domino's Ends Promotion That Gave Away Pizza to People Who Got Domino's Tattoos Because It Was Too Popular

A Russian Domino's franchisee's promise of free pizza in exchange for a visible logo tattoo quickly got out of hand.

There is brand loyalty, and then there’s brand loyalty.

A Domino’s franchisee in Russia decided to award 100 free pizzas each year for 100 years to customers that got tattoos of the restaurant chain’s logo. The only stipulation was that tattoos had to be visible.

The campaign was originally intended to run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 31, but the lure of free pizza in perpetuity proved to be a strong motivator for people to get some red and blue ink, so much so that contest had to be, very quickly, capped.

"Friends, we already have 350 participants!" the Domino’s location posted on Facebook on Sept. 10. "We are not receiving any new tattoos! If you are at a tattoo artist’s and getting tattoos, we will include you in the list of participants. But we are waiting for pictures before 12:00 today.”

Customers got pretty creative with their tattoo designs. Many included the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, those crime-fighting, pizza-loving reptiles.

This isn’t the first time that a brand has inspired this kind of, permanent, likely somewhat painful love. Anytime Fitness, the global gym franchise, has seen many of its customers get a tattoo of their logo to show their passion for the company.

