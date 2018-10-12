Ecommerce

To Keep Up as an Ecommerce Business, Recognize That It May Be Time to Expand

A new survey of ecommerce professionals shows the industry is bullish.
To Keep Up as an Ecommerce Business, Recognize That It May Be Time to Expand
Image credit: F.J. Jiménez | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Merchant Maverick
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Contrary to popular belief, the most valuable resource for entrepreneurs isn't money. Instead, it's information. Think about it -- you won't see a penny of investment funds or revenue if you don't know what you're talking about. In the world of ecommerce, understanding your market and knowing what your competition is doing is critical.

Related: 5 Ecommerce Secrets the 'Experts' Aren't Willing to Share With You

Hiring an analyst or funding your own major study sounds great in theory, but the associated costs in terms of time and money may not be in the cards. If this is the case, how do you obtain this information to get a leg up on your competitors? One source: the Ecommerce Performance Indicators and Confidence (EPIC) study. Published by SLI-Systems, the EPIC Report is based on a survey of 276 ecommerce professionals. The study takes a look at industry confidence, ecommerce growth and key performance indicators critical to any ecommerce entrepreneur.

Confidence in ecommerce is increasing.

If you're a player in the ecommerce space, you're in a bullish market. The EPIC report shows that confidence within the industry has remained high since the first quarter of 2017. It also shows that 93 percent of retailers have plans for expansion. Here are some insights for incorporating the EPIC report into your ecommerce operation.

Expansion is key.

For the fourth year in a row, over 90 percent of survey respondents report plans for expansion. The steps you take to expand hinge on the trends occurring in your industry. For example, overall expansion (adding new products, hiring employees and upgrading technology) should be a priority if you're in the apparel/fashion industry. If you're in the housewares and home furnishings industry, adding products or product lines is of higher importance.

Related: U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Sales Tax Could Be Costly for Emerging Online Businesses

However, enhancing product lines to boost your business should be a priority for every industry. You may want to source new products, release updated versions or offering upgrades.

As implementing and purchasing new technology is universally supported by survey respondents across ecommerce industries, it may be time to up your tech game. For example, you may consider adding an AI-powered chatbot to provide customer service or a one-click checkout feature to your website. Both are easy to implement and can be extremely effective in boosting your sales and authority.

Looking too far into the technology future could be a drawback for your business. Even though smart speakers and virtual reality headsets are growing in popularity, the EPIC Report showed that fewer than 1 percent of retailers prioritize voice search, while VR remains the lowest-ranked initiative at 0 percent. Instead of simply shooting for the "latest and greatest," your focus should always be on improving the customer experience.

Customer experience comes first.

It's all about the customer. According to EPIC respondents, customer experience was selected by 25 percent of retailers as their top initiative. Even if online revenues are up, you'll eventually fall behind if you don't continually focus on enhancing customer experience.

Related: 2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping

The good news is that improving the customer experience doesn't need to be expensive, time-consuming or overly technical. Make sure that your website is fast and easy to navigate. Use free social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to reach and engage customers. Improve customer service by making your company contact information prominent on your website or even add in a basic FAQ section. If you have a complicated checkout process, simplify it -- you will realize fewer abandoned carts, greater revenue and happier customers. No one wants to waste time entering the same information or deal with the headaches of unclear pricing, shipping and other fees.

These steps are simple but have a big impact. The combination of increased transparency, improved navigability and a prominent social media presence can lead to an exceptional customer experience.

The EPIC report contains a lot of information and data, but it all comes downs to one thing: knowing your market. Take a look at your industry and where you sit in it, then find the tools you need to connect with your customers and grow your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Meet investors. Pitch editors. Learn from legends. And maybe walk away funded!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

5 Ecommerce Tools That Can Help You Score More Sales

Ecommerce

U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Sales Tax Could Be Costly for Emerging Online Businesses

Ready for Anything

5 Points to Consider When Choosing an Ecommerce System for Your Business