Women Leaders

Why Women at C-Suite Level Are Double the Loyal to an Organization than Men (Infographic)

A BCWI study confirms that top companies are enthusiastically formulating better policies to retain female employees at the C-Suite level
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Women at C-Suite Level Are Double the Loyal to an Organization than Men (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Losing an efficient employee due to organizational shortcomings could be a nightmare for the leaders. While replacing a capable team member could be hard, hiring an equally proficient professional could take ages. Not to forget the expenses and hard work it takes to recruit and train a new staff member. Same won’t be as difficult for the junior or managerial level employees as it would be for the C-Suite level ones.

More than often, females quit their jobs due to added responsibilities and domestic pressure, handling which with the insensible organizational structure is hardly possible. A number of new and old companies don’t believe in providing a flexible environment to their employees, which works negatively for their workforce, especially the women. The end result – a hard-working employee walking out of the organization.

For any organization, a good hire holds the utmost value. They understand the importance of a professional which is why they are changing their ways and enthusiastically forming policies for employee retention at the C-Suite level. Men are world renowned for being ambitious, women are too but they seek job satisfaction and stability more than anything which refrains them from wandering around looking for better opportunities every now and then.

Women at Work

As per the third edition of Best Companies for Women in India study conducted among 345 employers in the country by AVTAR Group and Working Mother Media, women’s attribution rate is lower than men at all the levels in the corporate hierarchy. The report suggests that companies which invest in developing and growing women into leadership while focusing on the holistic well-being of their employees are more likely to retain their talent.

Many companies are increasingly driving initiatives that address the challenges faced by women professionals during various facets of their professional and personal pursuits, specifically around maternity. The report suggests that 71 of the 100 best companies have Formal Phase-Back Programmes or structured reintegration programmes for returning mothers in form of mentoring, skill-building programs and child care services.

Support by Organization

“Offering such support, especially at critical life events like maternity, help women professionals navigate emotion hurdles and move on to build successful, sustainable careers. With personalized hand-holding, their engagement with their employers is heightened and growth to leadership is a natural, logical extension,” commented Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder and President of AVTAR Group.

Some companies also provide gender inclusive programmes, which can be availed by all employees irrespective of their gender identity. Their initiatives include stress reduction programmes, mental health consultation, relationship counselling, grief counselling and emotional support counselling. All these efforts contribute to higher women employability and their retention potential. Have a look at the infographic based on BCWI study to ascertain women retention at corporate executive level:

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Leaders

Why Women at C-Suite Level Are Double the Loyal to an Organization than Men (Infographic)

This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

As a Woman Business Owner, You May Find It Hard to Confidently Take on the Role of CEO