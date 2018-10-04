Marketing

6 Learnings From People Powered Marketing

Innovation in people management is the key to success and that leads to a fine customer experience as well
Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We live in a largely digitized world today. Right from networking to cloud computing, digitization has penetrated every aspect of our lives. While it helps in ease of communication, we have yet not reached a stage in technology where anything could replace real people power. Here are my 6 learning's gathered in the two decades.

1.      People Experiences Outweighs Event Engineering

You could have the best of visual delights, clutter-busting technology, and seamless execution; however, if you do not make people welcome when they enter the venue, all your effort in event engineering goes for a toss. For instance at work, while one focuses on technology, the team could put people over technology. One's constant endeavour should be to raise the people connects in all the experiences that we design.

2.      Business Is An Emotive Response

It is not ideas that help in the proliferation of business; it is people emotive connect to those ideas. While the idea could be path-breaking, our trade secret lies in the fact that our promotions and marketing plans are attuned to the specific client’s emotive connect with the ideas. We spend a lot of time gauging about the specific affinities of our clients so that we can design experiences that are not just world-class from a target audience point of view but also experiences that touch a chord with our client’s taste. We are just as good as the client tells us we are.

3.      Ensure That Delivery Meets Promise

Every business transaction is about setting the right expectations not just from a business point of view but from a people’s impression point of view. We need to take internal and external stakeholders into consideration while making business promises. We should strive to keep our delivery in tandem with the promises we make. While we tend to add a little extra to our delivery, we also constantly calibrate our promises to meet our delivery and vice versa. Overpromising and under delivering would be detrimental to every relationship which includes Client - agency and agency - employee.

4.      Stretch Yourself To Newer Possibilities

Innovation in people management is the key to success. While external deliverables call for innovation, so do internal ones. You may not always want to think out of the box, but if you could explore all the sides of the box, from all angles and unique standpoints it would make a great deal of difference. Perspectives make all the difference.

5.      Be Grateful, Thankful, Humble

“Be Humble You Are Made Of Earth, Be Noble You Are Made Of Stars”, this Serbian proverb is an attitude that we need to imbibe in our external and internal communication with people. A simple thanks, a grounded view will go miles in creating a business experience that is rewarding.

6.      You Can’t Do Everything By Yourself

This is more of an internal function within the organisation. This comes in tandem with values of humility. People need to understand that everything doesn't rest with them. Regular introspection and regular delegation help organisations go up the curve. To trust people with clients and ideas, while making them accountable for them, builds a robust organisation that thrives on ideas and meets deadlines of deliverables.

Lastly, we need to remember that we would forget the names of companies; we would never forget how people made them feel. For good or bad, it's always in our hands.

