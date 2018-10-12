The World CEO Forum 2018 Sets Its Focus On Business Opportunities For Expo 2020

Get ready to learn from prominent business leaders as The World CEO Forum gears up.

October 12, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get ready to learn from prominent business leaders as The World CEO Forum gears up to take place from October 21-24 aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. With a focus on exploring discussions on business opportunities leading up to the Expo 2020, the event will be gathering CEOs and entrepreneurs from the region and abroad alike.

A peak at the array of topics? From the economic growth in the Middle East, to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, to healthcare, cyber crime, smart city and blockchain developments and the future of leadership, among others, the event aims to cover promising issues in business, while providing an avenue for networking and facilitating business.

It’s got a great line up of speakers too: General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Saudi Arabia CEO Amr Banaja, VBites founder Heather Mills, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East Simon Penney, BNC Publishing CEO Wissam Younane, SAIF Zone Director Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Kaspersky Lab Vice President of Global Maxi Frolov, CINCO President & CEO Nicolas Marulla, and more.

Get your tickets and find more information on its website.

Related: Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018