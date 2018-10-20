Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Suitsupply FW18

Suitsupply's Fall/Winter 2018 collection does not disappoint.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Suitsupply FW18
Image credit: Suitsupply
Suitsupply Fall/Winter 2018
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known for taking a modern twist on menswear, Suitsupply’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection does not disappoint. Incorporating fabrics such as moleskin and brushed flannel, the brand’s penchant for layering permeates the collection.

With rugged fabrics in blue, grey, and dark green tones on its suits, knits, and outerwear, the line offers versatility with dynamic textures and bold patterns on its finely tailored pieces, as well as staples of sweaters, ties, and turtlenecks that can be seamlessly integrated into any ensemble. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Suitsupply SS18 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer