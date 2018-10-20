The Executive Selection: Suitsupply FW18

Suitsupply's Fall/Winter 2018 collection does not disappoint.

Known for taking a modern twist on menswear, Suitsupply’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection does not disappoint. Incorporating fabrics such as moleskin and brushed flannel, the brand’s penchant for layering permeates the collection.

With rugged fabrics in blue, grey, and dark green tones on its suits, knits, and outerwear, the line offers versatility with dynamic textures and bold patterns on its finely tailored pieces, as well as staples of sweaters, ties, and turtlenecks that can be seamlessly integrated into any ensemble.

